Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, May 7, 2022 -Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman, David Murathe, has said the Azimio–One Kenya alliance will not pick former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Friday, Murathe, who is a close friend of President Uhuru Kenyatta, said for the last few weeks, Kalonzo has demonstrated that he cannot be trusted with the presidency.

Murathe further said Kalonzo could be an unfriendly deputy president to Raila and could take up arms against him, similar to how Deputy President William Ruto has been fighting his boss, President Kenyatta.

The former Gatanga Member of Parliament said the Azimio alliance wants a deputy who will be accepted by all Kenyans and who will not disturb Raila Odinga the way Ruto has been disturbing Uhuru.

“We want an obedient deputy and Kalonzo is out because of his recent tantrums,” Murathe stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST