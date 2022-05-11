Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 -Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta are not losing sleep after Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Dr. Alfred Mutua and his Pamoja African Alliance counterpart, Amason Kingi dumped the Azimio–One Kenya Alliance.

Kingi and Mutua dumped the Raila Odinga-led bandwagon and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The two said they ditched Azimio over zoning of the region and dishonesty.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations, Murathe said Kingi and Mutua‘s move is inconsequential and wondered what they will add to Ruto.

He particularly said Mutua has no following and wondered why Ruto accepted them.

“His move is of no consequence. Alfred Mutua has no following in Ukambani, I don’t know what he will add to the UDA,” Murathe said.

