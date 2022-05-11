Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Jubilee Party Vice-chairman David Murathe has made fun of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka after he appeared at Serena Hotel for the interview to deputize former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the forthcoming general election.

Taking to his Twitter page, Murathe slammed Kalonzo as he announced to Kenyans that the Wiper party leader had passed through Anniversary Towers before attending the meeting.

According to Murathe, Kalonzo signed some papers to clear his university Helb loan before he continued his journey to Serena.

“Mr. Sikuji Interview” was seen somewhere near Anniversary Towers applying for HELB Clearance Certificate before appearing before the Committee,” Murathe tweeted.

Murathe termed Kalonzo as ‘Mr. Sikuji interview’ since he had earlier said he will not be attending the Azimio running mate interviews.

“I want to tell all Kenyans that I will not attend the said process. I find the entire thing demeaning to my person and will therefore distance myself from it,” Kalonzo had said earlier before attending the interview.

