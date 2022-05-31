Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – Jubilee Party Vice-chairman David Murathe has admitted that Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua is one of the ingredients that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga needed to win the August 9th Presidential election.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Tuesday, Murathe said since the appointment of Karua as Raila Odinga’s running mate, the political fortunes of Azimio have changed for the better in the Mt Kenya region.

Murathe stated that Karua has an excited section of the population, especially women and young girls, who see her as an embodiment of a promise to come true.

“Mt Kenya the basket is about six million but because of the Martha effect, the minimum we will get in Mt Kenya region is 4 million votes,” Murathe said.

Murathe further said President Uhuru Kenyatta will not campaign for Raila and Karua despite supporting them.

