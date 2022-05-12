Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 12, 2022 – A mother has shared a page from her daughter’s classwork to show the hilarious statement the child made about her.

The kids were asked to write what their mothers do to relax.

Facebook user Ashley Banks’ daughter wrote: “To relax my mum likes to smoke.”

The schoolgirl then drew a picture of her mum smoking and wrote, “smoke mommy.”

Ashley Banks shared the photo on Facebook and it has now gone viral.

