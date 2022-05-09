Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – A mum has been charged with murdering her partner of 10 years after allegedly cutting off his genitals and stabbing him and his friend to death.

Jasmine Everleigh, 44, was charged with two counts of murder, after her partner Samir Esbeck, 59, and his friend Sarkis Abboud, 61, were stabbed in the early hours of Thursday, May 5.

Australia’s 7NEWS reported that the couple were together for 10 years and Everleigh attacked her partner before cutting off his genitals.

Her partner, Esbeck, died at the scene in an apartment in Brunswick, Melbourne, Australia while his friend Abboud died tragically on the way to hospital, reports the Mirror.

Esbeck

Everleigh was seen on CCTV shirtless and in a bra walking down the street with a shirt wrapped around her hand, reportedly after the alleged stabbing.

Her shoes were allegedly covered in blood.

Everleigh was later arrested on a nearby tram in Calton and was found to have suffered cuts to her arms.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Mick Frewen told local media: “She was bleeding and had a fair bit of blood on her.”

She was taken to hospital before being interviewed and charged with two counts of murder by police on Friday, May 6.

Abboud

Mr Abboud’s daughter has released a heartbreaking tribute to her late dad.

Christine Abboud wrote on social media:

“No one deserves this kind of pain left with them.

“My father was my hero, a loving husband and brother to his family.

“My heart feels empty knowing I won’t ever see him again … Dad, I love you.”

A murder has been launched and the apartment has been cordoned off, while a strip club about 350m away was also taped off.

Police reported there were multiple sites they would be looking at.