Friday, 27 May 2022 – Comedian Mulamwa has shared a photo bonding with his daughter Keila, months after the publicized online drama with his baby mama Carol Sonnie.

Mulamwa went on a ranting spree in April and denied that Keila is his daughter.

“Keila is not my daughter,” he wrote on social media.

He alleged that Carol was cheating on him with another man when she was pregnant.

His latest photo spending time with his daughter has sparked reactions among Netizens.

Some of his fans urged him to take a DNA test to establish whether he is the biological father.

Some fans even joked that the kid doesn’t resemble Mulamwah.

See the photo.

