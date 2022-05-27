Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 27, 2022 – COTU Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, is at it again, this time predicting the untimely demise of Luhya leaders supporting Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking in Busia yesterday during Azimio rallies that were graced by ODM Leader Raila Odinga, Atwoli sensationally claimed any Luhya supporting the Kenya Kwanza alliance presidential flag bearer will not make it beyond August 9.

He warned the likes of Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula, Ababu Namwamba, and Didmus Barasa that they will die before the voting day for betraying their community which is solidly behind Raila Odinga by supporting Ruto.

According to Atwoli’s prophecy, Ruto will get zero votes from the Mulembe nation because those supporting him might not be alive on August 9, which is the official voting day as gazetted by IEBC.

“Wale Waluhya wanamfuata, nataka kuwaambia saa hii, na mimi ni mzee! Mchunge hawa waluhya wanamfuata, hatutafika na wao mwezi nane! Mungu atawaita! Mungu wa Miungu atawaita,” Atwoli stated to the thunderous applause.

Loosely translated as “For the Luhyas supporting Ruto, I want to tell hear and now, and I am elder, that you may not make to August. The God of gods might call you (die) before elections.”

Atwoli revisited his prophecy that the 2022 presidential front runner, William Ruto will not win the August elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.