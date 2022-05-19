Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 19, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has sensationally claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta is slowly withdrawing his support for the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

A few weeks ago, the president publicly endorsed Raila Odinga, saying that he is the best person to take over after him.

However, of late, the Head of State seems to have taken the back seat as far as campaigning for Raila is concerned.

Speaking in Nakuru on Thursday during Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s Economic Forum that was led by Deputy President William Ruto, Mudavadi argued that key leaders are leaving Azimio, with others joining their camp which he termed as the winning side.

“If Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula, Moses Kuria, Alfred Mutua, Kalonzo Musyoka and even Amason Kingi have ditched Azimio, tell me where Raila will get the votes. Even the Azimio chairman (Uhuru) has shown all signs that he is leaving the camp.

“I have seen on the media that he has said it is time for Raila to look for votes himself,” Mudavadi said as Nakuru residents cheered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST