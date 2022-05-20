Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has dismissed the recent opinion poll conducted by TIFA that showed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is ahead of Deputy President William Ruto in the presidential race.

Speaking in Embu county, where he had accompanied Deputy President William Ruto on Friday, Mudavadi said the TIFA poll that gave Raila 38 percent and Ruto 35 percent is fake.

Mudavadi said that the polls were completely different from what the Kenyans will prove during the August 9th presidential election.

Mudavadi seems to have echoed Bungoma County Senator Moses Wetangula, who on Thursday also criticized the TIFA poll, saying it was fake and sponsored by the deep state to confuse Kenyans.

“Yule mzee wa kitendawili mumeona vile watu wa magazeti wanaanza kucheza porojo kwa akili ya wananchi. Wanasema ati ameanza kupanda anapanda wapi? Hapa Nyandarua amepanda? Wanaanza kuleta elimu ya porojo kwa wananchi. Sisi tunawaambia tumezunguka Kenya mzima kutoka kule ingo western tumeenda mpaka pwani tumeenda hapa Rift Valley, tumeenda kule Nyeri kila mahali watu wote wako Kenya Kwanza. Mumeona yule mgombea mwenza wake anafika Kirinyaga amefika Kirinyaga anaonyeshwa wheelbarrow,” Wetangula said on Thursday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.