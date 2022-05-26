Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 26, 2022 – Former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General, Mukhisa Kituyi, has launched a scathing attack on ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi over his deal with Deputy President William Ruto to deliver 70% of Luhya votes to Kenya Kwanza come August.

Speaking during an Azimio rally in Vihiga County yesterday, Kituyi said Mudavadi cannot and will never deliver the Luhya votes as agreed with Ruto.

He noted that without him, Mudavadi is nothing and will remain so as long as he defies him and Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

He stated that he helped the former Vice President get 300,000 votes in Western when contested for the presidency in 2013.

According to Kituyi, he was Mudavadi’s campaign manager during that time adding that out of the 400,000 votes he bagged, 300,000 were from Western

“Nilimfanyia campaign sana. Na kwa zile kura elfu mia nne alipata Kenya, nilimsaidia akapata kura elfu mia tatu za wabukusu. Sasa akiahidi kwamba ataenda kupata 70 percent of Luhyaland na hakupata 20 percent ya Maragoli, mbona aseme hivyo? Kituyi posed.

He further threw a shade at Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula, claiming that the less people talked about him, the better.

“Kwa Wetangula mimi huwa nasema hivi, ‘the less we say about him the better’. Yeye ni ugali sosa,” Kituyi stated.

According to the Kenya Kwanza deal, Mudavadi and Wetangula would land the lucrative positions of the Chief Cabinet Secretary and the Speaker of the National Assembly respectively if Ruto forms the next government but only if they deliver 70% of Luhya votes to Kenya Kwanza in August.

