Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – Former Kimilili Member of Parliament, Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi, has blasted Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, saying he stopped thinking when he joined Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mukhisa, who is supporting the Azimio La Umoja coalition, said that he thought Musalia’s richness in economic knowledge and his nuggets of wisdom and long-term experience in politics could change Luhya politics but said the man is useless and dumb like Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi.

Dr. Mukhisa, who is a former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Secretary-General, further said Sudi might have impaired Musalia’s level of thinking and now it is Musalia who is thinking and speaking like Sudi.

”I expected a leader like Mudavadi to help in making good policies. I thought he would have changed the thinking of people like Sudi whose education foundation is unknown. Sudi has been saying petrol prices are skyrocketing because President Kenyatta is increasing the prices, but everybody knows this is because of the Ukraine war,” Kituyi said.

”I thought Musalia joining them would explain this to Sudi, however instead of Sudi speaking like Musalia it is now Musalia who is thinking and speaking like Sudi,” Kituyi added.

Kituyi is supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s presidential quest in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.