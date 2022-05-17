Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi was on the receiving end for the better part of yesterday after he made a negative comment on Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga unveiling his running mate.

Taking it to his official Twitter account on Monday, the ANC boss said that President Uhuru Kenyatta went silent as Raila unveiled his running mate.

He noted that Raila’s Azimio was built on sinking sand and it was soon going to crumble as Kalonzo Musyoka had already left the coalition party.

“The Azimio remote-controlled Presidential candidate unveils his Running mate and Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka bolts out as President Uhuru goes underground! A house built on sinking sand crumbles! Azimio in a nutshell,” Mudavadi tweeted.

However, a section of netizens were irked by Mudavadi’s remarks and went ballistic on him.

According to a section of netizens, the ANC leader should concentrate on delivering 70% of the Western votes that he was tasked by Deputy President William Ruto.

Others mocked Mudavadi, telling him to work hard so that he could be unveiled as a presidential candidate.

Below are a few reactions from Kenyans.

