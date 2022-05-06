Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 6, 2022 – Mombasa Wiper Party gubernatorial candidate, Mike Sonko, has asked ODM Leader Raila Odinga to name Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate forthwith.

Speaking at a Wiper rally in Machakos County yesterday, the former Nairobi governor said that the Azimio panel choosing Raila Odinga’s running mate should conclude the interviews and name Kalonzo for the position.

“Sisi tunataka heshima. Hio interview Raila amalize leo, aseme leo usiku Kalonzo ni next Deputy President of Kenya. Hatutaki story ingine,” Sonko told a charged crowd.

The former county boss said that Wiper was bringing shame by sharing private, details in the process of choosing Raila’s deputy.

“Muache kumwaga mambo ya bedroom ya Azimio kila mahali. Ndio mnajiletea aibu nyinyi wenyewe, mnafanya wapinzani wa Kalonzo, wapinzani wetu wanaingilia katikati,” Sonko stated.

His remarks came moments after KANU chairman Gideon Moi fronted Kalonzo’s name to the Azimio panel choosing Raila’s deputy.

“The Kenya National African Union (KANU) hereby proposes and submits the name of H.E HON STEPHEN KALONZO as its preferred candidate for the position of Deputy President in the forthcoming general elections,” Senator Moi said.

He said that KANU considered the opinion and strongly believed that Kalonzo fits the bill and was the most suitable individual to deputize Raila.

