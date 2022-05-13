Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – An outspoken Mt Kenya aspirant has termed Deputy President William Ruto as a conman after details emerged of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance agreement that the coalition deposited at the office of the Registrar of Political Parties on May 5th.

In the agreement, Rift Valley and Western Kenya regions received the lion’s share of the government jobs while the Mt Kenya region, which is fully behind Ruto’s presidential bid, got nothing.

Speaking in Kwale County on Thursday, Jubilee aspirant, Wambui B Nganga said Ruto brainwashed the Kikuyus and left them out of the power-sharing deal

“I hope you saw the agreement that was viral on social media platforms. Did you see the position Kikuyus have been given? Ruto cheated us. He lied to us Kikuyu but I want to tell him that we as Kikuyus, the youths and women have decided. He will not get any votes in that area,” she said.

She went on to praise former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for being accommodative and a good leader who understands both the old and the young.

“I want to thank you people from Kwale for standing with Raila. Indeed you saw what we Kikuyus had not seen. Raila is a good leader and an accommodative one,” Wambui stated.

