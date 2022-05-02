Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 2, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has responded to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s accusation that he ran away from his responsibilities.

Speaking during the Labour Day celebrations at the Nyayo Stadium yesterday, Uhuru blasted Ruto for inciting Kenyans against his government over the rising cost of living yet he is not to blame.

Taking to social media yesterday after Uhuru’s outburst, Ruto reminded the president that it was he who took away his duties and gave other people.

According to the DP, the Head of State should blame those he assigned duties including the ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Ruto sarcastically told the president he is available to offer his help if the Head of State needs his help.

“Sorry, my Boss. I feel your pain. Those you assigned my responsibilities and ‘project’ mzee have let you down miserably.”

“They bungled our Big 4, killed our party and wasted your 2nd term. Wao ni bure kabisa. Boss, I am available. Just a phone call away. Sadly the last cabinet was 2yrs ago.” DP Ruto wrote on social media.

The harsh response by DP Ruto is a departure from the past where he has been moderate in responding to the criticism of his boss turned political enemy.

