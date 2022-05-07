Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 07 May 2022 – On Friday, self-proclaimed boss lady and president of single mothers, Esther Akothee, was out of town to attend the burial of her ex-husband’s father.

The flamboyant singer arrived at the burial in style with her daughters.

They were being driven in luxury vehicles and being the boss lady she claims to be, she had to be accompanied by her heavily built bodyguards.

She shared photos of the burial on her social media pages and said that despite partying ways with her husband, they remain to be a family.

“Any woman who was once married in a family and has kids from that family, you are in that family for a course, utapeleka watoto wa watu wapi? Bring unity and not division, love and not hate. Embrace the new family God has given you . Family is created by God , relationship is built by God ,and friendship is made by human beings she wrote and shared the photos below.

