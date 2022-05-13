Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – A mother-of-two has been left with “scary” eyebrows after a botched microblading session.

Crystal Weinstock, 37, from Houston, Texas, decided to try microblading and paid $340 for it.

However, she was disappointed with the result.

She said her new brows were so bad that her 3-year-old daughter was too terrified to come near her.

Crystal, a dentist hygienist, said: “I had been thinking about getting microblading on my eyebrows for quite some time.

“As a busy mother, I found that trying to fill in my brows and make sure they were the right shape took so long. I thought that having microblading would be a great idea.

“I never in a million years could have guessed that they would have turned out like they did. It was horrifying. When my three-year-old daughter saw me the following day, she actually got frightened and freaked out.

“I’m now having to have removal sessions to try and break down the pigment and I may have to have laser treatment. It could take up to a year to get them looking better.”

Crystal said she attended her first micro blading session in November last year, however due to bleeding, the session was cut short and the pigment didn’t stick.

So she tried a second session four weeks later, in December.

Crystal added: “I was so excited to have perfect eyebrows and not have to worry about doing them myself. I was shown a picture of what my brows would be like after and I loved it. So in December, I went back for my second session.

“The bleeding happened again but this time we carried on hoping the pigment would stay. I left the appointment happy with how they were looking but unfortunately it didn’t last as the pigment didn’t stick to my skin.”

Crystal added: “The semi-permanent make-up artist said she did some research on how she could get the pigment to stay better and talked about the nanoblading technique.

“After lots of back and forth, I didn’t get my next session until the end of April. She told me her equipment had arrived and to meet her at the salon. It was quite late and last minute, but I was looking forward to hopefully having some better results.”

After arriving at the salon, Crystal said the semi-permanent make-up artist mapped out her eyebrows.

She claimed she told the make up artist they were mapped out too thick and she wanted her new brows to follow the natural growth of her own eyebrows.

Crystal said: “I said that I just wanted my brows to be filled in rather than made any bigger. I was reassured they wouldn’t be too thick because she would be filling in within the lines. I was in a great mood and I couldn’t wait to see my eyebrows.

“After a couple of hours it felt a little too much. I could feel a lot of going back and forth, over and over again.

“At the end of the session, she looked and told me not to freak out. She thought she might have gone too high with the hair stroke, but it was fine because she would order remover to correct it.

“When I took that first glance in the mirror I couldn’t believe my eyes. It was horrifying.”

Crystal claimed she was told it would look better when the swelling went down. But the following morning, she woke up and her eyebrows looked no better than the night before.

She added: “My daughter came into my bedroom to wake me up and she got such a fright. She started freaking out. I saw the fear in my daughter’s eyes and my heart dropped.

“I was trying to stay calm and do some research on how I could fix them, but I was mortified.”

Crystal has now found a clinic in California, 2,571 miles away from her home in Houston, that is committed to reversing the treatment.

She said she’s been told it could take up to a year of removals and laser to get it sorted.

Crystal feels humiliated and is embarrassed to share her story and pictures but she hopes her experience will help others.

Here she is before microblading

Here she is after microblading