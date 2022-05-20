Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Detectives are looking for one Denis Karani Gachoki, the main suspect behind the daylight murder of Samuel Mugoh Muvota.

The armed and dangerous man is suspected to be in possession of a firearm that was snatched from a stupefied Police officer, after a round of drinks at a popular joint in Mombasa, in November 2020.

Efforts by detectives to arrest him have been futile since the thug who is well loaded, influences rogue cops who tip him off once an operation for his arrest has been launched.

In one occasion, Gachoki’s accomplice was texted minutes before his arrest, throwing a spanner in the works of a meticulous operation that had taken months to put together.

The detectives based at DCI’s Comms unit have since gathered that Gachoki, recently fell out with his boss Muvota over sharing of proceeds from their Pishori trade, and beautiful women who would first pay with their flesh before being enlisted to the mafia-style organization.

This among other beefs are suspected to have led to a bitter fallout leading to Monday’s daylight murder of Samuel Mugoh Muvota, who has left behind seven grieving widows and countless children.

Forensic Cyber detectives picked Gachoki’s last signal deep inside burnt forest, hours after the murder.

We believe that the suspect has already crossed the border to a neighbouring country.

Should you have any information that may lead to the arrest of Gachoki, do not hesitate to contact us on #FichuakwaDCI 0800 722 203.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.