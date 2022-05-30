Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 30, 2022 – A new opinion poll conducted by Mizani Africa has shown Bungoma County Senator, Moses Wetangula, has a huge following in his county despite being accused of betraying the Mulembe nation by joining Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliance.

The poll results show that if elections are called today, Wetangula, who in political circles is nicknamed “Papa wa Roma’ will emerge the winner of the Bungoma County senatorial race.

The numbers show in case of an election, Wetangula, who is also the Ford Kenya leader, will garner 72.1 percent of the votes making him undisputed King of Bungoma county politics.

Wetangula’s closest competitor is Charles Ngome with 16.4 percent and Herman Kasili emerged third with 10.4 percent. Undecided voters remain at 1.1 percent.

Here is the graphical representation of the poll showing Wetangula is the ultimate king of Bungoma County politics.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.