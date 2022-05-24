Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has asked Kiambu residents to send President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga home because they treat Kenyans as fools.

Speaking in Kiambu county during the county economic forum organized by Deputy President William Ruto, Kuria who is also the Chama Cha Kazi party leader, gave an example of mega corruption projects that Uhuru‘s administration has commissioned and said it is a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Kuria said the construction of Eastern and Western bypass roads was secretly awarded to companies associated with the President and his allies and urged Kenyans to vote out the President and his pet project, Raila in August.

“Have we all agreed that we will send that guy (Mr. Odinga) home? And as we do that, let us also do the same for the Jubilee Party and its aspirants.”

Mr. Kuria is gunning for the Kiambu top seat and will faceoff with Jubilee’s James Nyoro, who is also the incumbent, Tujibebe Wakenya Party’s William Gitau Kabogo, and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Senator Paul Kimani Wamatangi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST