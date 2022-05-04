Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has finally spoken after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua were heckled badly in Kirinyaga County on Monday while popularizing their presidential bid in August.

Karua and Raila were heckled in Kutus by goons associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

Reacting to the incident, Kuria noted that the ground is hostile to Raila Odinga since the Mt Kenya electorate is solidly behind Ruto’s presidential bid.

The vocal legislator urged Kirinyaga residents to come out in large numbers and vote for the second in command, adding that he is best suited to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The ground is hostile for the mzee! Form ni UDA! Ni hayo tu! Goodmorning hustlers!” Kuria said.

Kuria’s sentiments come shortly after President Uhuru lashed out at Ruto, saying that he abandoned his duties and responsibilities as the Deputy President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.