Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has accused National Intelligence Service (NIS) of engaging in the country’s tendering process.

Speaking in Kiambu on Monday, Kuria who had accompanied Deputy President William Ruto, and his Kenya Kwanza brigade for an economic forum with the voters, intimated that the NIS was involved in the procurement of the Eastern Bypass, a 17km stretch.

According to Mr. Kuria, the road construction was not sanctioned by a procurement committee but by the NIS.

“This road was procured not by a tender committee but by the NIS. Since when did NIS start procuring construction of roads on behalf of the public?” wondered Mr. Kuria, arguing that the road was constructed at an inflated cost.

“From Eastern Bypass to Ruaka, the road was constructed at a cost of Ksh1 billion per kilometer, and those who used this road to misappropriate taxpayers’ money are dining with President Uhuru Kenyatta.”

According to the constitution, NIS is not supposed to be involved in the tender process since it may deny qualified Kenyans a chance to participate in the tendering process.

