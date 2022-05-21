Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 21, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has revealed the message that President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s allies in the Mt Kenya region have been telling the electorate about the alliance between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya party leader, Martha Karua.

Speaking in Murang’a County on Saturday, Kuria who had accompanied Deputy President William Ruto to a series of rallies in the county, said Uhuru allies are telling Kikuyus to support Martha Karua because Raila Odinga will die after one year and leave the coveted seat to his deputy who is a Kikuyu.

“Kuna mtu wa huyu mzee wa Azimio anaambia watu ati tumchague kwa sababu anaenda kukufa after one year. Hiyo Sasa ni nini! (There is an ally to that ‘Mzee of Azimio’ who has been telling people to vote for him because he is going to die after one year. What is that now!),” Kuria told Murang’a County residents.

