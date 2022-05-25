Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has claimed that former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is on his way back to Azimio La Umoja Movement after President Uhuru Kenyatta flexed his financial muscle.

Two weeks ago, Kalonzo dumped Azimio after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga nominated Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, as his running mate in August.

When dumping the Raila Odinga-led coalition, Kalonzo announced his presidential bid in August and further named businessman Andrew Sunkuli as his running mate.

Kalonzo‘s move was a big blow to Azimio and President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the patron of the party has sent emissaries to convince Kalonzo to go back to Azimio.

According to Moses Kuria, Uhuru has promised Kalonzo Sh 3 billion if he goes back to Azimio.

Kuria also stated Uhuru bribed Raila Odinga with Sh 10 billion in 2018 to have a handshake with him.

“Transfer fee…Sh 3 Billion. It’s only second to the Sh 10 Billion that Jakom got to cool down the country after 2017. Well done SKM. Hata wewe sio mtoto wa paka,” Moses Kuria wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.