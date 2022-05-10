Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has tabled a list of Jubilee Party members who are not putting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s photo in their campaign posters.

Since Jubilee Party is a constituent party of Azimio-One Kenya Alliance, members contesting for various seats are supposed to put the photo of Raila Odinga on their campaign posters because he is the coalition’s presidential flagbearer.

However, according to Kuria, 42 Jubilee members from Central Kenya are not putting Raila Odinga on their campaign posters.

Here is the list of Jubilee Party aspirants who are not putting Raila Odinga’s photo in their campaign posters according to Moses Kuria.

1. Dr James Nyoro- Governor Kiambu

2. Damaris Waiganjo- Member of Parliament Kiambaa

3. Jude Njomo- MP Kiambaa

4. Aloise Kinyanjui- MP Juja

5. Lydia’s Cago – MP Githunnguri



6. Jonah Mburu – MP Run

7. Wanjiku Kibe- MP Gatundu North

8. Esther Wagathogo- MP Ruiru

9. Peter Mwathi Limuru MP

10. Jamleck Kamau Governor Muranga

11. Senator Muranga’s Guitar Camp

12. Waithira Muthirania, Women Rep Muranga

13. George Kibuku for MP Kangema.

14. Eng Nduati Ngugi, MP Gatanga

15. Kihara Kimari for MP Mathioya.

16. Ruth Mwaniki, MP Kigumo

17. Ephraim Maina- Governor of Nyeri

18. Cabinet of Ministers, Senator Nyeri.

19. Kanini Kega, Form Member of Parliament Kieni.

20. Ngunjiri Wambugu – Former MP Nyeri Town.

21. Gichuki Mugambi, MP Othaya

22. John Wambugu MP Kirinyaga Central

23. The king of Thayu, MP Mwea.

24. Njogu letter MP Gichugu

25. Charles Kibiru, Governor of Kirinyaga

26. Francis Kimemia Governor Nyandarua

27. Jeremiah Kioni, MP Ndaragwa

28. Amos Kimunya, Kipipiri Member of Parliament

29. Kwenya Thuku MP Kinangop

30. David Kiaraho, MP Ol Kalou

31. Irene Njoki, MP Bahati

32. Jacob Macharia MP Molo

33. Joseph Kiuna Member of Parliament Njoro.

34. Lee Kinyanjui Governor Nakuru.

35. Nderitu Mureithi Governor Laikipia and Chairman of Raila Odinga Campaign.

36. Prof Njoka Governor Tharaka Nithi

37. Lenny Kivuti Governor Embu

38. Kiraitu Murungi is the Governor of Meru.

39. Maoka Maore MP Igembe North

40. Mercy Gakuya MP Kasarani

41. Dennis Waweru MP Dagoretti South

42. Waihenya Ndirangu, MP Roysambu

The Kenyan DAILY POST.