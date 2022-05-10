Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has tabled a list of Jubilee Party members who are not putting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s photo in their campaign posters.
Since Jubilee Party is a constituent party of Azimio-One Kenya Alliance, members contesting for various seats are supposed to put the photo of Raila Odinga on their campaign posters because he is the coalition’s presidential flagbearer.
However, according to Kuria, 42 Jubilee members from Central Kenya are not putting Raila Odinga on their campaign posters.
Here is the list of Jubilee Party aspirants who are not putting Raila Odinga’s photo in their campaign posters according to Moses Kuria.
1. Dr James Nyoro- Governor Kiambu
2. Damaris Waiganjo- Member of Parliament Kiambaa
3. Jude Njomo- MP Kiambaa
4. Aloise Kinyanjui- MP Juja
5. Lydia’s Cago – MP Githunnguri\n
6. Jonah Mburu – MP Run
7. Wanjiku Kibe- MP Gatundu North
8. Esther Wagathogo- MP Ruiru
9. Peter Mwathi Limuru MP
10. Jamleck Kamau Governor Muranga
11. Senator Muranga’s Guitar Camp
12. Waithira Muthirania, Women Rep Muranga
13. George Kibuku for MP Kangema.
14. Eng Nduati Ngugi, MP Gatanga
15. Kihara Kimari for MP Mathioya.
16. Ruth Mwaniki, MP Kigumo
17. Ephraim Maina- Governor of Nyeri
18. Cabinet of Ministers, Senator Nyeri.
19. Kanini Kega, Form Member of Parliament Kieni.
20. Ngunjiri Wambugu – Former MP Nyeri Town.
21. Gichuki Mugambi, MP Othaya
22. John Wambugu MP Kirinyaga Central
23. The king of Thayu, MP Mwea.
24. Njogu letter MP Gichugu
25. Charles Kibiru, Governor of Kirinyaga
26. Francis Kimemia Governor Nyandarua
27. Jeremiah Kioni, MP Ndaragwa
28. Amos Kimunya, Kipipiri Member of Parliament
29. Kwenya Thuku MP Kinangop
30. David Kiaraho, MP Ol Kalou
31. Irene Njoki, MP Bahati
32. Jacob Macharia MP Molo
33. Joseph Kiuna Member of Parliament Njoro.
34. Lee Kinyanjui Governor Nakuru.
35. Nderitu Mureithi Governor Laikipia and Chairman of Raila Odinga Campaign.
36. Prof Njoka Governor Tharaka Nithi
37. Lenny Kivuti Governor Embu
38. Kiraitu Murungi is the Governor of Meru.
39. Maoka Maore MP Igembe North
40. Mercy Gakuya MP Kasarani
41. Dennis Waweru MP Dagoretti South
42. Waihenya Ndirangu, MP Roysambu
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
