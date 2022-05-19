Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 19, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has predicted the number of votes Deputy President William Ruto will get in Mulembe Nation in August.

Mulembe Nation comprises Kakamega, Bungoma, Vihiga Trans Nzoia, and Busia counties.

According to Kuria, Ruto will garner 95 percent in Bungoma, 95 percent in Trans Nzoia, 80 percent in Vihiga, 70 percent in Kakamega, and 60 percent in Busia County.

“Expect William Ruto to garner the following, Bungoma 95 percent, Trans Nzoia county 95 percent, Vihiga 80 percent, Kakamega 70 percent and Busia County 60 percent,” Kuria wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

Kuria, who is a strong supporter of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance joined Ruto three months ago and he’s seeking to contest for Kiambu gubernatorial seat using the Chama Cha Kazi party.

Kuria’s prediction is hard to believe since Mulembe Nation has been a historical stronghold of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

