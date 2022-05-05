Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 5, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has warned Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza to stop salivating for Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka because he is not their friend.

In an update on Facebook, Kuria claimed Raila Odinga will not pick Kalonzo Msuyoka as his running mate but Kenya Kwanza should not celebrate just yet.

Kuria cautioned his Kenya Kwanza team, stating that while Kalonzo will not be picked as Odinga’s running mate, he will still stay in Azimio.

“Word of caution to my fellow Kenya Kwanza great people. Kalonzo will still go for the interview. He is currently on study leave in preparation. He will not be picked as the running mate. Yet he will still find a convenient excuse to stay in Azimio. A lost cause,” the legislator stated.

This comes as the panel of Azimio la Umoja is set to kickstart the process of vetting and selecting Odinga’s running mate today.

Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza are inciting Kalonzo to snub the Azimio vetting panel in the hope that he will then join them.

