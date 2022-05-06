Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 6, 2022 – Nominated MP David Ole Sankok is a man under siege as he continues to mourn the untimely death of his son who allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself using his father’s gun.

This is after he was questioned for a second time by detectives from DCI over inconsistencies in statements issued by the family concerning his son’s death.

Speaking yesterday, Narok County DCI boss Mwenda Ethaiba stated that they were investigating a possible second gun involvement in the incident.

The police boss stated that preliminary investigations indicated that the gun they had earlier taken for ballistic analysis was possibly not the one used in the shooting incident.

Ethaiba stated that they will make public a comprehensive report on the progress of the investigations in under 24 hours.

“Unlike other rifles, a shotgun releases pellets. No bullet or cartridge was found,” he stated.

Additionally, police indicate that they will probe how the high school student accessed the gun reported to have been kept in a safe.

The 15-year-old high school student is alleged to have fatally shot himself in their home on May 2, after differences with his father over reporting back to Kericho High School.

At the time of the incident, Sankok is reported to have been holed up in a meeting with local leaders at a hotel in the county.

