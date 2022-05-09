Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – Former State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita Monday revealed a special oath that the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka took at retired president the late Daniel Torotich Arap Moi’s home in Kabarak, Nakuru County.

In a statement on Monday, Waita claimed that Kalonzo had taken an oath to unite the Kamba nation when he was handed over the leadership mantle by the late Kamba kingpin Mulu Mutisya.

Waita said Mutisya, who enjoyed close ties with Moi, introduced the former Vice President as his preferred successor.

Waita claimed that despite Kalonzo assuring Moi and Mutisya that he will unite the Kamba community, he is dividing the community.

“When Mulu Mutisya held Kalonzo’s hand and took him to Kabarak where he was anointed as the leader of the nation, Mulu expected that he would unite all our people and bring prosperity. Instead, he is overseeing the systematic destruction of the unity,” Waita wrote.

The Machakos county gubernatorial hopeful noted that in recent times, Kalonzo has been at loggerheads with other leaders from the region who have consequently distanced themselves from him. He opined that the OKA principal was the problem.

Waita added that the Wiper leader should have exercised his wisdom to iron out the thorny issues that appear to have driven a wedge among the region’s leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.