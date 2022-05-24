Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, found herself on the receiving end yet again over her comment on the rising cost of living, which she appeared to blame President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

Taking to her Twitter yesterday, Omanga said that voters had the opportunity in the upcoming polls to choose leaders who would change the situation.

According to Omanga, the August election will be between leaders who want to lower the cost of living and those who want to follow in the footsteps of the current economic hardship.

“Prices of basic commodities continue to skyrocket. Cost of living hitting the roof. Voters must make an informed choice as this election is between those who will bring down the cost of living versus those who want to follow in the footsteps of the architect of our current travails,” she tweeted.

However, the lawmaker’s remarks seemed to agitate a section of netizens who quickly reacted to her post.

According to some netizens, the lawmaker was part of the current administration and therefore was responsible for the hike in the cost of living.

They wondered why she could not table a motion in Parliament to address the issue instead of ranting about it on social media.

A section of netizens tasked the lawmaker to explain how she would lower the rising prices of commodities and why she could not do it now.

Here are reactions:-

