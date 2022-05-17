Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – Former Nairobi County Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko will be rearrested and charged afresh according to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO, Twalib Mbarak.

Speaking on Monday, Mbarak said Sonko is a fugitive who had run away from prison and he has to be charged afresh in the near future.

The EACC boss said the former governor will be charged with having escaped from Shimo La Tewa GK prison while serving his sentence at the facility.

“There is someone who is vying for a governor position. He is known to have run from prison, and prison records indicate so. We will look for him and have him re-arrested. The law has to be respected and we can’t be a government that wants to make everyone happy,” he said.

He also said the commission has enough evidence to have Mike Mbuvi Sonko arrested and charged with the offense which is a serious crime since it is also a threat to the lives of other Kenyans.

Mbarak’s announcement came days after Sonko caused chaos during a rally in Mkomani, Mombasa attended by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

