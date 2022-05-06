Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 6, 2022 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko, has finally revealed the Presidential candidate he will support between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto in the August polls.

Raila, who is using Azimio–One Kenya Alliance and Ruto, who is using Kenya Kwanza Alliance, are the frontrunners in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

Speaking on Friday, Sonko said he will be moving around the country drumming up support for Raila, saying he should only allow former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to be his deputy in August.

“Kalonzo has votes not only in the Ukambani region but in the rest of the country. He is a peacemaker. Kalonzo has over 3.5 million votes in the whole country whereas Sonko has something like 1 to 1.5 million votes. Raila is the next president there is no doubt about it.

“We love you as our Azimio coalition leader and we respect you,” Sonko said.

There is only a problem with those surrounding you that is your secretariat. As a former ODM life member, I can tell you for free, do not listen to them, Kalonzo is the best-suited candidate to be your running mate. Those in the boardroom are misleading you, take Kalonzo, announce him as your running mate and we will campaign vigorously for the two of you,” Sonko added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.