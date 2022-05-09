Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has revealed the man who will be former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

In a social media post on Monday, Miguna said Kenyans should ignore the ongoing Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance running mate interviews.

Miguna who is in exile in Canada said Raila Odinga will probably choose former Gatanga Member of Parliament Peter Kenneth because that is the candidate Mt Kenya billionaires are supporting.

“Fellow Kenyans: Please don’t laugh at the Kuzimia Charade taking place at the Serena Hotel. That’s part and parcel of the conmanship.

“We know that Peter Kenneth is the one the Billionaires chose. Never mind the pouring rain over there, either. @DrAlfredMutuais just the PRELUDE,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

