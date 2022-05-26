Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 26, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has promised to treat Azimio la Umoja–One Kenya Alliance presidential flag bearer, Raila Odinga, to a sumptuous dinner if he defeats his main challenger, William Ruto.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, Miguna, who is still in exile in Canada, said he would take Raila Odinga out and treat him to a sumptuous meal at Canada’s ‘most expensive restaurant’ if he wins the presidency.

“If Raila Odinga wins, I’ll treat him to a sumptuous dinner at the most expensive restaurant in Canada,” Miguna said.

He, however, said that if the Kenya Kwanza presidential flag bearer William Ruto wins, he is the one who will buy the exiled lawyer lunch in Canada.

“A pact with my best friend: If William Ruto wins on August 9, he will treat me to a sumptuous dinner at the most expensive restaurant in Canada,” he said.

Miguna is supporting Ruto’s presidential quest in August.

