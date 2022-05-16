Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 16, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has praised Deputy President William Ruto for picking Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, said Gachagua is “dynamite” who will give Azimio leaders a run for their money in the Mt Kenya region.

Miguna further said Gachagua will neutralize President Uhuru Kenyatta’s influence in the Mt Kenya region and also inherit him as the Mt Kenya region political kingpin.

“DYNAMITE. That’s Rigathi Gangua. Resolute. Fearless. Eloquent. Self-assured. He has impressed me for 4 years. Kenya deserves a DP who will speak his mind publicly and privately. @WilliamsRuto deserves a DP who won’t kneel down before him. Congratulations, Gachagua,” Miguna stated.

Ruto said he picked Gachagua as his running mate because he is a principled man and no-nonsense mobiliser.

