Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 26 May 2022 – Residents of the Sunton area in Kasarani Nairobi, woke up to a shocking scene of a brutally murdered lady whose body was dumped by the roadside.

The body of the 24-year-old lady had deep cut wounds in the head.

It was discovered by pedestrians, who then alerted police from the nearby Sunton police station.

Police said they believe the victim was killed elsewhere and the body dumped in the area.

The body was moved to the mortuary awaiting postmortem and identification.

Such incidents of discovery of bodies on the roadside have been fluctuating in the city and most of them remain unsolved.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.