Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – Ghanaian movie star, Yvonne Nelson, has opened up on finding love with a man from her country.

Speaking in an interview with Kingdom + FM in Accra, Nelson disclosed that she has been unlucky in romantic relationships with Ghanaian men.

She added that she had several men she genuinely liked, but they didn’t think she liked them, hence their relationship failed.

Nelson said;

“Finding love in this country is quite difficult. Ghanaian men don’t love me, I’ve met a couple of people that I liked they didn’t even believe that I liked them.”

The mother of one also said that she hasn’t had any intercourse in the last two years because she knows how to restrain herself.