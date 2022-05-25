Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle, 77, has been rushed to a hospital in Mexico.

He was pictured at a hospital in Tijuana, Mexico, on Monday night, May 23, sparking fresh concerns for his health.

The Duchess of Sussex’s estranged dad was surrounded by paramedics as he lay on a stretcher with an oxygen mask on his face.

It is believed he was then transported to another hospital across the border in Chula Vista, California, The Sun reports.

Back in 2018, as Meghan and Harry were preparing for their wedding, Mr Markle suffered a heart attack and had to undergo surgery to repair the damage.

The reason for the recent emergency has not yet been confirmed.