Thursday, 05 May 2022 – Nigerians are mourning the untimely death of a popular Tiktoker who was found murdered in a hotel.

The deceased Tiktok queen, identified as Mirabel Ezinne, was last seen entering the hotel with an unidentified man believed to be a sex client.

Her lifeless body was later discovered in the hotel room by the attendants.

Her two hands and legs were tied.

She was also blindfolded and her private parts were missing.

It’s suspected that the man she was last seen with entering the hotel is a ritualist.

