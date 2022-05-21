Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 21 May 2022 – A Kenyan lady identified as Pieera Peculiar Pish is the talk of social media after she posted a video claiming that she is looking for a sperm donor.

Pierra openly disclosed that she is a lesbian and urged any man interested to be her sperm donor to slide into her DM.

She is looking for a man from any tribe to be her sperm donor.

The beautiful lady is willing to give the donor a downpayment of Ksh 40,000.

The balance will be settled once she becomes pregnant.

“I am going to give you KSh 40k kwanza ukinipa mbegu and the the remaining KSh 40k mbegu ikishika. Uwe Mkenya, Either uwe Mjaluo, Mmeru, Mmaasai ama Mkamba. Kama kwenu kuna history ya mapacha, that’s an added advantage,” she said.

