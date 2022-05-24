Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has urged wealthy Chief Executive Officers (CEOS) not to support presidential candidates with shady backgrounds.

Speaking on Tuesday when he held a meeting with members of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), Matiang’i said his office has received reports that rich CEOs are supporting a presidential candidate who is a criminal.

Matiang’i advised corporate heads and wealthy businessmen in Nairobi to refrain from funding political campaigns in exchange for protection if they ascend to power.

The no-nonsense CS said he has a list of wealthy CEOs who visit Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen residence at night to pay money to politicians.

“I’ve received the list of companies that are sponsoring these criminals. The majority of them are alleged tax evaders seeking to protect themselves,” Matiangi said.

Matiangi further stated many of those CEOs are tax evaders and they will be arrested and prosecuted soon.

