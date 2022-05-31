Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – Njogu Wa Njoroge’s wife and popular Kikuyu gospel singer, Mary Lincoln, is without a doubt one of the most well-endowed Kikuyu female celebrities.

The stylish mother of two is never afraid to flaunt her hot curves on social media despite receiving a backlash from some of her critics, who call her a homewrecker.

She posted a video on Tik-Tok parading her curves in a figure-hugging dress.

She was goofing around in the house while dancing to a popular gospel song and at the same time, flaunting what her mama gave her.

Watch the video.

