Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – Parents of former Gichugu MP Martha Karua burst into song and dance after Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga picked their daughter as his running mate ahead of the August polls.

Addressing the press, Martha’s father, Jackson Karua, said that he was overwhelmed by the news and thanked Raila for trusting his daughter with such a prestigious post.

He exuded confidence that the Raila-Karua ticket will win the August polls and spearhead the country in the right direction as opposed to the Ruto-Rigathi ticket.

“I am very excited because I did not expect this. I never thought she would be Raila’s running mate but I praise God for choosing my daughter,” Jackson said.

On the other hand, Karua’s mother, Josephine Wanjiru, noted that her daughter had always stood for what she believed was right since childhood.

According to her, Martha Karua would help fight the runaway corruption in the government if they win the August election.

“Msimamo wake wa kuchagua mambo mazuri ulianza kitambo. Namjua kama mtoto ambaye hapendi ufisadi na matusi. Akifanya kazi na Raila, naona nchi yetu ikienda mbali na ufisadi utaisha,” Josephine Wanjiru.

Martha’s brother Nyagah Karua could not hold his emotions and just thanked Raila for making the right decision by picking Martha as his No.2.

“The feelings are overwhelming; we have never experienced such greatness. I believe being a person of integrity, she will change this country. She has been a tough lady right from childhood,” Nyagah stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.