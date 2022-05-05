Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 5, 2022 – NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua may miss the golden opportunity to be Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s running mate.

This is after her hardline stance against Raila came back to haunt her as the process to pick Baba’s running mate kicked off.

In a video that surfaced online, Martha Karua is heard wishing Raila to retire from active politics because of his bad politics.

According to Karua, while addressing journalists in the run-up to the 2013 General Election where she unsuccessfully vied for the presidency, Raila should have retired with late President Mwai Kibaki.

Karua, who is now eying to be Raila’s presidential running mate in the August 9, General Election, stated that she does not admire Raila’s style of politics.

“I do not share any values with the Prime Minister Raila Odinga nor do I admire his politics. In fact, I have been calling upon him to go home together with President Mwai Kibaki.”

“Both of them have been totally unable to uproot corruption from within their ranks and therefore both the voters of Kenya ought to be good enough to send both of them home one by law and the other by ballot,” Karua said.

But all that has changed after Karua endorsed Raila Odinga for president come August.

She lauded the opposition chief as the best bet for the country, saying she is ready to rally her supporters behind him.

“I’m here to confirm that from now onwards, Narc Kenya and I are supporting the Azimio la Umoja flagbearer Raila Odinga for the presidency,” Karua said during a joint-presser with Raila at a Nairobi Hotel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.