Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 27, 2022 – One of the close lieutenants of Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua has abused Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) secretary-general, Francis Atwoli, saying he is a thief like Deputy President William Ruto and his allies in United Democratic Alliance (UDA)

Commenting on social media after Atwoli was spotted wearing an Azimio alliance cap written “Wizi Sio Kazi”, renowned human rights crusader Boniface Mwangi said Atwoli is a thief and he should not be part of the Azimio Alliance.

Mwangi, who is a close friend of Karua, said Atwoli is a big thief and he is in the same league as UDA thugs.

He further said Atwoli doesn’t add any value to Azimio and should be expelled because he is also a looter of public resources.

“The kind of thieves that shouldn’t be part of Azimio. His level of looting is in the same league with UDA thugs.

“This man adds no value to Azimio, every time he opens his mouth, voters scatter,” Mwangi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST