Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has predicted the fall of Raila Odinga’s Government if Azimio wins the August presidential contest.

Taking to Twitter, Kang’ata claimed the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party presidential running mate, Martha Karua, will not sustain the pressure that comes with working under the Raila Odinga administration.

He alleged that Karua will be forced to resign during the first week after swearing-in.

According to the Murang’a senator, there is no way Martha Karua would survive long in a Raila-led government if he resigned from the late Mwai Kibaki’s government whom he described as soft and cool. Her ego will not just let her.

“If Martha Karua resigned from Kibaki’s government, a soft and cool guy, how will she deal with Raila’s combustible character? She will resign in one week of their swearing-in.” Kang’ata wrote on Twitter.

Karua resigned from the Grand Coalition Government which brought together President Kibaki and Prime Minister Raila Odinga, in 2009. She resigned as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, citing frustrations in discharging her duties.

Her resignation came after the late former President Mwai Kibaki appointed Judges without her knowledge yet she was the minister in charge of the judiciary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.