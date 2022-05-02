Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 2, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, has joined President Uhuru Kenyatta in calling out his deputy, William Ruto, to resign because he is earning a huge salary without working for Kenyans.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Monday, Karua, who has since joined former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement, said Ruto is corruptly earning salary without working for Kenyans.

“As a leader, if you receive pay and you are not working for the people, you are corruptly receiving money for work not done,” Karua said.

It is not yet clear why Karua wants William Ruto who was elected by Kenyans to resign from the government yet he is not an appointee of anyone.

The fact of the matter is that Uhuru and Ruto were elected with the same amount of votes hence they must have resigned together if they can’t agree.

The Kenyan DAILY POST