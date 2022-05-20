Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua surprised the Kenya Kwanza Alliance brigade after she was welcomed by a mammoth crowd in Mathira town, the hometown of Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua.

According to Jubilee Party blogger, Pauline Njoroge, Karua who was accompanied by Kieni Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega, held successful rallies in Mathira and Karatina.

Karatina and Mathira towns are strongholds of Rigathi Gachagua and by the look of things, Martha Karua is making a lot of inroads in the region.

“KARATINA, Mathira constituency. Bedroom ya D.O imevamiwa!,” Pauline Njoroge wrote.

Karua was welcomed to Nyeri town by Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina and other senior Jubilee Party leaders from Mt Kenya.

Here are photos of Karua ‘s rally in Nyeri on Friday.

