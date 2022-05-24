Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, has revealed the main reason why former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka was not chosen as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

In an interview with one of the local FM stations, Karua, who has been appointed Raila‘s running mate, said Kalonzo’s problem is his self-entitlement.

Karua accused Kalonzo of being synonymous with conditions, demands and self-posturing and this is what made the selection panel throw him out.

“I went into the running mate interviews with an open mind and commitment to belong to Azimio regardless of the outcome. Musyoka had made it his business to impose himself on the ticket,” Karua said.

On the possibility of convincing Kalonzo to get back to the Azimio camp, Karua opined that the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party flag bearer must engage the Wiper leader.

“I got nothing to promise him as the bait to nab him since the one to engage him along those lines is Mr. Odinga,” Karua said.

The Wiper leader revived his presidential ambitions by naming Andrew Sunkuli his running mate after announcing that he had quit Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party.

